The mayors of ten North Texas cities will face off Saturday in a friendly competition to raise money for the Salvation Army.
They'll each spend time bell ringing and manning one of the charity's famous red kettles to see which city can collect the most money in one day.
The cities participating in this year's challenge are Arlington, Bedford, Burleson, Dalworthington Gardens, Euless, Hurst, Kennedale, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, and Pantego.
Mansfield has dominated the competition since it began, winning eight times in nine tries.
Mansfield Mayor David Cook is hopeful they'll be able to keep the streak alive this year, but says it's the entire North Texas community that ultimately comes out on top.
"For those of us that know the mission of the Salvation Army -- "Doing the Most Good" -- that warms your heart," said Cook. "And you know that most of the money that's being raised is going directly to families that are in need."
Last year, the mayors raised more than $90,000. Their goal this year is to reach $100,000.
Below is a list of where each mayor will be.
City of Euless Mayor Pro Tem Tim Stinneford
Location: Kroger, 1600 N. Main Street, Euless 76039
Time: 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
City of Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams
Location: Decorator’s Warehouse, 3708 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington 76013
Time: 10 a.m. - Noon
City of Dalworthington Gardens Mayor Laurie Bianco
Location: Campo Verde Restaurant, 2918 W Pioneer Pkwy, Dalworthington Gardens 76013
Time: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
City of Mansfield Mayor David Cook
Location: Walmart Supercenter, 930 N. Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield 76063
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Town of Pantego Mayor Doug Davis
Location: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2610 W Pioneer Pkwy, Pantego 76013
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
City of Hurst Mayor Henry Wilson
Location: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 720 W. Pipeline Road, Hurst 76053
Time: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
City of Bedford Mayor Jim Griffin
Location: Kroger 2109 Harwood Road, 2109 Harwood Rd, Bedford 76021
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
City of North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino
Location: Mayor Trevino will be at the Kroger 7201 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills 76180
Time: 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.
City of Kennedale Mayor Brian Johnson
Location: Walmart Supercenter, Merchandise Door, 4800 US 287 Hwy, Arlington 76017
Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
City of Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter
- Raising funds through Countertop Kettles