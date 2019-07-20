Bedford police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man with Autism who has been missing since Friday.

According to police, 24-year-old Joshua Evans Coughlin was last seen on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Harwood Rd. and Forest Ridge Dr.

Coughlin is described as being a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Coughlin has Autism and needs direct supervision. If you or anyone knows of his whereabouts, contact Bedford police at 817-952-2127.

Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes