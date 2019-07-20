Man With Autism Missing Since Friday, Police Ask for Public's Help - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man With Autism Missing Since Friday, Police Ask for Public's Help

By Catherine Park

Published 6 minutes ago

    Bedford Police Department

    Bedford police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man with Autism who has been missing since Friday.

    According to police, 24-year-old Joshua Evans Coughlin was last seen on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Harwood Rd. and Forest Ridge Dr.

    Coughlin is described as being a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

    Coughlin has Autism and needs direct supervision. If you or anyone knows of his whereabouts, contact Bedford police at 817-952-2127.

