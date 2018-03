Jose Flores is hoping he can find the rightful owner of a wedding ring he discovered at Trinity River Park in Fort Worth this week. (March 8, 2018)

Have you lost your wedding ring? If so, a man in Fort Worth wants to help get it back to you.

Jose Flores said he found a diamond ring and its matching white gold band while walking his dog Wednesday evening.

It was in the parking lot of the Trinity River Park in Fort Worth.

Flores thinks someone must have dropped it while getting into their car that evening.

If you think it could be yours, you can reach Jose on his twitter.