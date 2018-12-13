Mesquite police are seeking information on a man they say has robbed three convenience stores in two days. (Published 2 hours ago)

Man Wanted for Robbing Three Stores in Two Days

Mesquite police are looking for the man they say committed three armed robberies in two days.

Since Tuesday, they said the same suspect has hit two convenience stores. One is the First Stop on Gus Thomasson Road and the other is the Motley Mart on I-30, which has been robbed twice since Tuesday.

The clerk who was held at gunpoint Wednesday night is already back at work, but desperately wants this gunman caught.

In that robbery, surveillance video shows a man wearing all black and a black bandana with a skull print for a mask.

He walks in with a gun and demands cash.

The wife of the clerk said she was video chatting with her husband when the robbery unfolded.

She said it has destroyed their sense of security.

“I want him to be caught put behind bars and be taught a good lesson because he, you know, ruined our comfort. You know, now when I drop him off at work I’m always thinking ‘Is he ok? Is something going to happen to him?'" said Sangeeta Sharma, a victim’s wife.

The suspect was wearing the same mask when he robbed the Motley Mart two days ago and the First Stop on Wednesday night.

He's described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20's, with a slender build, possibly riding in an 2011 orange Dodge Charger.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.