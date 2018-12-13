Man Wanted for Robbing Three Stores in Two Days - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Wanted for Robbing Three Stores in Two Days

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Wanted for Robbing Three Stores in Two Days

    Mesquite police are seeking information on a man they say has robbed three convenience stores in two days. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Mesquite police are looking for the man they say committed three armed robberies in two days.

    Since Tuesday, they said the same suspect has hit two convenience stores. One is the First Stop on Gus Thomasson Road and the other is the Motley Mart on I-30, which has been robbed twice since Tuesday.

    The clerk who was held at gunpoint Wednesday night is already back at work, but desperately wants this gunman caught.

    In that robbery, surveillance video shows a man wearing all black and a black bandana with a skull print for a mask.

    Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet

    [NATL] Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet During Military Exercise

    Video and photos captured the rescue of a 47-year-old civilian pilot, whose jet crashed shortly after take-off during a military exercise.

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

    He walks in with a gun and demands cash.

    The wife of the clerk said she was video chatting with her husband when the robbery unfolded.

    She said it has destroyed their sense of security.

    “I want him to be caught put behind bars and be taught a good lesson because he, you know, ruined our comfort. You know, now when I drop him off at work I’m always thinking ‘Is he ok? Is something going to happen to him?'" said Sangeeta Sharma, a victim’s wife.

    The suspect was wearing the same mask when he robbed the Motley Mart two days ago and the First Stop on Wednesday night.

    He's described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20's, with a slender build, possibly riding in an 2011 orange Dodge Charger.

    Traveler Busted at NY Airport With 70 Live Finches in Hair Rollers

    [NY-NATL] Customs Busts Traveler Smuggling 70 Live Finches Through JFK in Hair Rollers: CBP

    Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices