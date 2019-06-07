WWII Vet Still on the Move at 102-Years-Old

Life can be full of routine.
"This place keeps me healthy," jokes Dan McGrew as he makes his way around the all-you-can-eat buffet at a local Golden Corral.
"I like the sunflower seeds," he adds.
Dan sits with the same friend to talk about the exact same things, every single day.
He's not the man he used to be, but at his age, you can't blame him.
"I'm 102," Dan added. "So far I'm checking out OK."
Dan's been places and seen things that most of us have only read about.
Like his time in the Air Force during WWII.
"I was the oldest man on the crew," he recalls.
Dan kept a journal of his bombing missions over Germany.
"Didn't panic, no, " he adds. "Everybody knew to expect more shrapnel, so we'd tighten up our flak vests, put on our helmet and tighten up our oxygen masks."
Stories from that generation are captivating and Dan has a way of putting you right in the cockpit.
But it's where Dan goes next that maybe the best story of all.
"In the evenings, I like to go out dancing," he says with a smile.
Even at 102-years-old, Dan still shuffles across the dance floor.
"I do cha-cha's, rumba, sambas, and tangos," Dan said. "Always good to have someone in your arms."
You can find him at local senior centers two or three times a week.
"It's good to be on my feet, even though I'm awkward now, " Dan said.