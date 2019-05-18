Man Shot Twice During Armed Carjacking Saturday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot Twice During Armed Carjacking Saturday

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    A man was shot twice during an armed carjacking early Saturday morning.

    According to police, a 19-year-old victim was on the 7400 block of Hunnicut Road when he was approached by three white males.

    They were wearing dark clothing and one was armed.

    The armed suspect demanded the victim’s property. He refused and was shot twice in the leg.

    The suspects then took the victim’s silver Infiniti sedan with temporary tags and fled the scene.

    Police said they believe there is a fourth, female suspect who met with the victim at the location.

    All suspects are still at large and this is an ongoing investigation.

