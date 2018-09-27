Man Severely Injured After Being Mauled By Dogs In Arlington

Milton Sturges, 58, of Fort Worth, was attacked by two dogs in Arlington Wednesday morning. He has severe injuries from the attack. (September 27, 2018)

A Fort Worth man is recovering after being severely mauled by dogs while on the job, and his family is thanking the officers that came to his aid.

On Wednesday morning, Milton Sturges was handing out fliers along Cripple Creek Drive in Arlington for a company he works for when two pitbulls loose in the street attacked him, according to police and his family.

The 58-year-old lost parts of his ears, his nose and has bite marks on his arms.

NBC 5 is not showing the photos of his injuries because they are so severe.

Sturges' family said he's undergone facial reconstruction surgery at Parkland Hospital in Dallas and still has more to do.

"He has to go through a couple more reconstructive surgeries," said Omar Sturges, Milton's nephew. "But, he's in good spirits, he's talking. It could have been a lot worse if it wasn't for the officers."

The officers from Arlington Police quickly responded after a neighbor called 911.

Officers shot and killed both of the dogs. The animals had no collars or chips and an owner hasn't been located, according to police.

A Go Fund Me has been started by Sturges' family to help with his medical costs from the surgeries.