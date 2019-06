Fort Worth police have issued a warning after a man was seen leaving Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, possibly with a gun, Monday, June 10, 2019.

The man was last seen heading westbound on Mistletoe on foot.

He was seen wearing a green floral print tank top and khaki shorts.

Police say this man should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.