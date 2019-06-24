Like a scene from an action movie, a Fort Worth man dodged flying debris and barely escaped with his life as a marina collapsed around him in Sunday night's storm. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Man Runs for His Life as Eagle Mountain Marina Collapses Around Him in Storm

Like a scene from an action movie, a Fort Worth man dodged flying debris and barely escaped with his life as a marina collapsed around him in Sunday night's storm.

Cell phone video shows the destruction high winds and rain left behind at Eagle Mountain Lake. NBC 5 spoke with that man about the moments he thought would be his last.

When you live the lake life, you expect a few dings and dents. But no one is prepared for what happened Sunday night.

"Oh it's super bad, it's demolished," said Bruce Fisk.

The Eagle Mountain Lake regular took NBC 5 out in his boat for a closer look at the destruction in Eagle Mountain Marina.

"That's where these docks were right here on these poles and it just ripped them loose all the way over," Fisk said.

As the docks all folded in like an accordion, Tony Mancil was trapped inside.

"It just hit all of the sudden," Mancil said. "As I was jumping off of the boat that I was on, I actually watched some of the roof structure start to collapse right over me."

Cell phone video shows how the whole structure crumpled around him.

"One of the walkways that I was on lifted up and did this and I slid down into the water," Mancil said. "I managed to get in a position where I could shove from the dock I was on and grab the vertical pole over here on my left. That was the moment where I thought ok we're gonna make it."

Mancil made it to shore with just some cuts on his hands and a slice to the shin.

"I've got a cool new scar," Mancil said.

The boat he was working on is wrecked, the damage sobering to see.

"Pretty eye-opening, I feel very lucky," said Mancil.

It's the third Sunday in a row when severe weather has hit the lake. More cell phone video shows how a house boat rocked into the dock at Augie's Sunset Cafe next to the marina, leaving crews there cleaning up and hoping for fair skies soon.

"You never know how the lake's going to turn and people need to appreciate it a lot more than they do," said Augie’s manager Chance Garrett.

