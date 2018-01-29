Man Missing From Dallas: Police

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old man who was last seen early Monday morning.

Brian Okeith Cooper was last seen about 3:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of Villa Road driving a black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate HZH 4661.

Cooper is described as a 6-foot-tall black man who weighs about 220 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with gold letters, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Cooper was upset and made threats to harm himself and is considered a danger to himself, police said.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.