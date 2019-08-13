DART officials confirm that a man was hurt when he was hit by a DART light rail train in Downtown Dallas, Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials confirm that a Dallas police officer was hurt when he was hit by a DART train in downtown Dallas.

This happened at the Pearl/Arts District station. DART said the officer was transferred to Baylor Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Dallas police say DART will investigate the incident.

DART did suspended train service through the downtown area as crews investigate, but service has since been restored.

