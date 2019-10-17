Man Injured After Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

A man was shot after a gunman opened fire into a Fort Worth home on Thursday, police say.

Police responded to a report that a male had been shot around 1 a.m. on Oct. 17 on the 2000 block of Schmidt Street.

Police say that when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound above the hip. His injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, the incident occurred after a gunman fired shots into a home when the female resident, his former girlfriend, refused to leave with him.

Death Toll, Damages Climb From Typhoon Hagibis

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis climbed to 53 on Tuesday, days after it tore through Japan and left hundreds of thousands of homes wrecked, flooded or out of power. Hagibis caused more than 200 rivers to overflow when it hit the island nation on Saturday. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The gunman has not been arrested.