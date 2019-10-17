Man Injured After Shooting in Fort Worth: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Injured After Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

A gunman opened fire into a Fort Worth home after his former girlfriend refused to leave with him, police say

By Hannah Jones

Published 11 minutes ago

    A man was shot after a gunman opened fire into a Fort Worth home on Thursday, police say.

    Police responded to a report that a male had been shot around 1 a.m. on Oct. 17 on the 2000 block of Schmidt Street.

    Police say that when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound above the hip. His injuries were not life-threatening.

    According to police, the incident occurred after a gunman fired shots into a home when the female resident, his former girlfriend, refused to leave with him. 

    The victim was taken to a local hospital.

    The gunman has not been arrested.

