Man Injured After Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

A man was shot after a gunman opened fire into a Fort Worth home on Thursday, police say.
Police responded to a report that a male had been shot around 1 a.m. on Oct. 17 on the 2000 block of Schmidt Street.
Police say that when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound above the hip. His injuries were not life-threatening.
According to police, the incident occurred after a gunman fired shots into a home when the female resident, his former girlfriend, refused to leave with him.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
The gunman has not been arrested.