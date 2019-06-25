Man Found Fatally Shot at Fort Worth Home

A man was fatally shot late Monday night in Fort Worth's Stop 6 neighborhood, police said.

A neighbor called 911 about 9:50 p.m. after hearing several shots in the 4700 block of Chapman Street, police said.

The victim was the only person at the home, police said.

Investigators found a broken window on the side of the house, police said.

Neighbors gathered near the crime scene to honor the victim.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. The man's name has not been released.

No arrests were made. No other information was available.