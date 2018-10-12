Dallas police say they are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man inside his car. (Published Friday, Oct. 12, 2018)

Dallas police say a gunman is at large after fatally shooting a man on Harry Hines Boulevard.

It happened at about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 10950 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, near Walnut Hill Lane.

According to police, the victim and a Latin female were involved in a physical altercation in the middle of the street. A vehicle pulled over and the occupants began shooting in their direction striking the victim.

The victim was taken to Parkland Hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. The man has not yet been identified.

Teen's E-Farm Web Venture Helps Boost PR's Agriculture

José Nolla Marrero, 17, created E-Farm to help farmers in Puerto Rico sell more of their products throughout the island. Development on Marrero's online tool came to a halt after Hurricane Maria. A year later, Marrero and the farmers are getting a second shot at making the island more sustainable. (Published 2 hours ago)

One person reported their Chevrolet Suburban was struck three times by a vehicle possibly related to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.