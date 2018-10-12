Dallas police say a gunman is at large after fatally shooting a man on Harry Hines Boulevard.
It happened at about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 10950 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, near Walnut Hill Lane.
According to police, the victim and a Latin female were involved in a physical altercation in the middle of the street. A vehicle pulled over and the occupants began shooting in their direction striking the victim.
The victim was taken to Parkland Hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. The man has not yet been identified.
One person reported their Chevrolet Suburban was struck three times by a vehicle possibly related to the shooting.
No further information was immediately available.