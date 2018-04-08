Man Dressed in Domino's Uniform Tries to Rob Domino's Store - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dressed in Domino's Uniform Tries to Rob Domino's Store

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images & Tarrant County Jail
    A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday after trying to rob a Domino's Pizza location while dressed in a Domino's Pizza uniform.

    Fort Worth Police say they were called to the restaurant in the 8800 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

    The caller told dispatchers that she was told by the store manager to call police because someone was trying to rob the store.

    Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Andrew Peppers dressed in a Domino's shirt and hat. Peppers was arrested by officers and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He's facing aggravated robbery charges. 

