Man Dies While Stealing Auto Parts From Train: Officials

A man was killed after being pinned by a vehicle while trying to steal auto parts inside a cargo train car in eastern Dallas Friday morning, officials say.

The body of a man was seen at about 5:30 a.m. inside a stationary Union Pacific train near the intersection of Lovett Avenue and South Buckner Boulevard, said Jeff DeGraff, Union Pacific spokesman.



The train crew called emergency personnel, including Union Pacific special agents and Dallas police, who found the man deceased inside the railcar, DeGraff said.

DeGraff said it appeared the man was trying to steal auto parts and had become pinned by a vehicle. DeGraff added that the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.



No further information was released.

