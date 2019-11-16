Man Dies After Vehicle Goes Into Creek in Frisco: Police

Frisco police officers and paramedics responded about 10:45 p.m. Nov. 15, 2019, to the crash about a quarter of a mile north of Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway, where they found the vehicle upside in the Panther Creek Relief.

A man died Friday after his vehicle went into a creek, Frisco police say.

Frisco officers and paramedics responded about 10:45 p.m. to the crash about a quarter of a mile north of Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway, where they found the vehicle upside in the Panther Creek relief.

Officers pulled the vehicle from the creek and began life-saving efforts on the man. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, responds to a tweet President Donald Trump published about her record as an ambassador. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

Officials think the vehicle was headed north on Preston then veered across the southbound lanes and into the creek.

Police think the man was the only person in the vehicle, and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident may call Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips may also be made by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.