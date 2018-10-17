Arlington police are asking for help identifying a man they say was recorded on camera stealing five cases of Bud Light.

Dilly, dilly.

A man in a sleeveless shirt was caught on camera swiping five cases of Bud Light from a South Arlington convenience store, police say.

The Arlington Police Department released still photos taken from surveillance video showing the man picking up five cases of beer and then walking out the door.

In the photo, which offer a clear shot of the man's face, he can be seen looking off camera as he makes his way through the store.

Arlington police said the "beer baron" left the unnamed convenience store on the 5000 block of Little School Road in a gray Dodge pickup.

No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Detective Leonor Thompson at 817-459-6054 or via email at leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov.