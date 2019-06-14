Man Caught on Camera Stealing a Package, While Carrying... A Duck

We see it all too often now-a-days. Dishonest people stealing packages right off people's front porch.
But something you may not have ever seen before... is a so called "porch pirate" that has an accomplice.
Investigators released doorbell video this week of a man stealing a package off the front porch of a home in the 500 block of Cypress Court.
Police describe the man as a white male, with short dark colored hair wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
But it's the man's accomplice that may give away his true identity.
He walks up to the porch to grab the package with a quacking duck in his arms.
And this duck is not quiet about it either. It seems to be non-stop quacking during the entire theft.
The incident happened on Thursday June 6, around 4:54 p.m.
If you have any information about who this man, or his accomplice may be, call Detective Matthew Bratcher at 469-218-7703.