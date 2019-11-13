A Dallas man is in custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted an intellectually disabled woman at a Pleasant Grove nursing home.

Olander Grant, 59, is a registered sex offender. He was booked into Dallas County jail on one count of aggravated sexual assault on Sunday. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police responded to a reported sexual assault at Brentwood Place, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in the 3500 block of South Buckner Boulevard, on Sunday.

According to Grant’s arrest-warrant affidavit, the accuser has an intellectual disability and bipolar disorder. She told police that she was in a hallway at about 2:30 a.m. when Grant motioned for her to come into his room.

Key Moments From Impeachment Hearing

Watch key moments from Wednesday's public impeachment hearings, which included testimony from U.S. diplomat William Taylor and State Department official George Kent. (Published 2 hours ago)

According to the affadavit, Grant pinned her down on the bed and sexually assaulted her multiple times. Grant's accuser told police that when she yelled for help, he told her to be quiet.

The woman said that she eventually managed get off of the bed, but she could not escape the room because the door was locked. Once she managed to leave, she reported the incident to a nurse, she said.

That nurse told police the woman was “hysterical and walked with a sense of urgency toward her” when she left Grant’s room at about 10:30 a.m., eight hours after the accuser said the sexual assault began.

According to Grant's accuser, another witness was present during the assault. This witness contradicted the woman’s account, but police said they believed the witness was being untruthful because of his friendship with Grant.

Court records show Grant was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a 25-year-old woman in 1982. After he was paroled, he was required to register as a sex offender.

Grant also was convicted of burglary and drug possession in the early 2000s.

Which Airlines and Airports Are Delayed the Most?