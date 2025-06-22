Multiple agencies are searching Lake Lavon for a missing kayaker, who Dallas Fire-Rescue identified as one of their own.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said a witness who saw a kayaker and dog near Bratonia Park called them when, later, they only saw the dog paddling near the overturned kayak on Saturday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Sunday the missing kayaker is firefighter Juan Omar Chaidez.

The dog was rescued and the kayak was recovered Saturday, but an all-day search turned up no sign of Chaidez.

Officer Juan Omar Chaidez (Dallas Fire-Rescue)

The search resumed at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Eight agencies are searching for Chaidez, including the Dallas Fire Department.

Search efforts Saturday and Sunday have been hampered by high winds and submerged trees at the lake.

Bratonia Park remains closed to the public during the search.

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent a message to its members that said in part:

"Despite Officer Chaidez only being reported missing at this time, we still understand that this news may be particularly challenging for some. Please know that our Peer Support Team and DFR Care Network are available if needed. As a fire family, we must lean on each other for support, and utilizing these available resources can be crucial under these circumstances.

Please keep the Chaidez family and each other in your thoughts and prayers."

