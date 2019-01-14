Man Arrested for Killing His Brother, Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested for Killing His Brother, Police Say

By Holley Ford

Published 6 minutes ago

    Garland Police Department
    Brendan Demarcus Edwards, 18, is accused of fatally shooting his brother, 26-year-old Ryan Christopher Smart inside a house in Garland.

    Police have arrested a man for killing his older brother in Garland.

    Officers said 18-year-old Brendan Demarcus Edwards was having an argument with his brother, 26-year-old Ryan Christopher Smart, just before 4 a.m. Monday at a home in the 200 block of East Taylor Drive.

    Edwards pulled out a gun, shot his brother, then left the house, according to officers. When police arrived, they found Smart lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. Smart was transported to a hospital where he died.

    Edwards turned himself in later at the Garland Jail. He has been charged with murder. A bond has not been set.

    The shooting is still under investigation.

