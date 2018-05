A man is in jail after leading police on a chase through three cities.

Police said a Garland officer tried to stop a blue Dodge truck at about 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East Interstate 30 when the driver refused to stop.

The driver led police on a chase through Garland, Mesquite and Dallas. The truck stopped in front of a home in the 5600 block of Forney in Dallas.

The driver, Jorge Alberto Gonzalez, 23, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Bikers Gather for National Cathedral's 'Blessing of the Bikes'