Major Crash in North Richland Hills Sends Three to Hospital

North Richland Hills Police say a major crash at NE Loop 820 and Iron Horse Boulevard has sent three people to area hospitals, Saturday February 10, 2018.

North Richland Hills Police say a major crash at NE Loop 820 and Iron Horse Boulevard has sent three people to area hospitals.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved and that three people were taken to area hospitals with life threatening injuries.

Police arrested one of the drivers after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was then booked into the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Center.

Red Gerard Wins Gold in Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

After two disappointing runs, Red Gerard came back to earn gold for the US in men’s snowboard slopestyle. It was Team USA's first medal at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Published 4 hours ago)

Officers were forced to close the Iron Horse Boulevard bridge over NE Loop 820 as well as the exit ramp from the highway to Iron Horse Boulevard while they conducted the investigation.

Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

