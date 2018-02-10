Major Crash in North Richland Hills Sends Three to Hospital - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Major Crash in North Richland Hills Sends Three to Hospital

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Major Crash in North Richland Hills Sends Three to Hospital
    NBC 5 News
    North Richland Hills Police say a major crash at NE Loop 820 and Iron Horse Boulevard has sent three people to area hospitals, Saturday February 10, 2018.

    North Richland Hills Police say a major crash at NE Loop 820 and Iron Horse Boulevard has sent three people to area hospitals.

    The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

    Investigators say two vehicles were involved and that three people were taken to area hospitals with life threatening injuries. 

    Police arrested one of the drivers after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was then booked into the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Center.

    Officers were forced to close the Iron Horse Boulevard bridge over NE Loop 820 as well as the exit ramp from the highway to Iron Horse Boulevard while they conducted the investigation.

    Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

