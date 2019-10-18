Lucas 4th Grader Grows Lemonade Stand Into Annual Event

Zoe Grall has spina bifida, this year she hopes to help pay for horseback therapy for another child in need through her lemonade stand. (Published 2 hours ago)

Life is challenging for children born with spina bifida, a birth defect that affects the spine and leaves those children paralyzed, but a 9-year-old girl in Lucas is proving that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade and she's asking you to help her and other children with the same condition.

Zoe Grall was born with spina bifida, a rare birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly. She'll be in a wheelchair her entire life.

"I have a lot of friends, but some people just really don't understand sometimes," said Zoe.

So a few years ago, she held a neighborhood lemonade stand, where she could meet people and teach them about her condition.

The event grew every year and on Saturday, Oct. 19, Zoe will host her 5th annual When Life Gives You Lemons party.

"I'm nervous and excited at the exact same time!" said Zoe.

Past donations have always gone towards Zoe's horseback therapy, which improves coordination and strength in her upper body and lets her shine in ways her father Jay Gralls didn't know possible.

"The confidence that she exudes and she is controlling that horse is beautiful to watch. It really is," he said.

This year, Zoe wants to raise enough money to help pay the costs of horseback therapy for another child who might be in her shoes, so as she puts the finishing touches on her stand, she hopes people drink up her message: life may be tough but it can be just as sweet.

"That just makes me feel special!"

The event is Oct. 19, 2019 at Pinnacle Stables, 1630 Sam Rayburn Hwy. Melissa, TX from 12 PM to 3 PM.

