Lewisville police have arrested a high school senior after they say he threatened to bring a gun to school to kill a classmate and possibly others.



Police said 17-year-old Gage Sanders is facing a charge of harassment, though they didn't go into detail about the threats.



Investigators said school administrators contacted them Wednesday afternoon after they received a tip about the alleged threat and that they talked with both Sanders and the alleged victim that night.



Lewisville police dispatched extra officers at Lewisville High School Thursday morning and when Sanders arrived he was immediately placed in in-school suspension. Investigators arrested Sanders after interviewing him a second time.



“The security of our schools and the protection of students is of utmost importance,” said Lewisville Police Chief Russ Kerbow. “This situation highlights the incredible working relationship with our school district and its security staff. When we are informed of potential threats, each of us takes the matter seriously and we want everyone to know that we investigate them fully. We expect the suspect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and have already been in touch with the Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s office.”



Harassment is a Class B misdemeanor that carries a fine not to exceed $2,000, confinement not to exceed 180 days, or both.

