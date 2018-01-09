Legacy Food Hall A Dining Destination in North Texas

Plano is home to some big name businesses.
Now the city has another reason to brag.
North Texas's first European-style food hall is now open for business, and business is booming.
It features 22 food stalls, 4 bars and a brewery.
General Manager Nate Werner says the popularity is exceeding expectations.
A “box garden” is under construction outside which will include a stage and more food stalls made out of shipping containers.
“We are hitting the sales right now that we were expecting to hit once we open the box garden which is phenomenal,” Werner said.
The box garden opens in March.
An estimated 20,000 people will work in Legacy West by the year 2020.