Legacy Food Hall A Dining Destination in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Legacy Food Hall A Dining Destination in North Texas

By Meredith Yeomans

Published at 9:48 PM CST on Jan 9, 2018 | Updated at 10:36 PM CST on Jan 9, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Legacy Food Hall has exceeded sales expectations in its first month of business, manager says. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

    Plano is home to some big name businesses.

    Now the city has another reason to brag.

    North Texas's first European-style food hall is now open for business, and business is booming.

    It features 22 food stalls, 4 bars and a brewery.

    Yes, It Snowed in the Sahara

    [NATL] Yes, It Snowed in the Sahara

    A photographer captured snow falling in the Sahara Desert on Jan. 7.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

    General Manager Nate Werner says the popularity is exceeding expectations.

    A “box garden” is under construction outside which will include a stage and more food stalls made out of shipping containers.

    “We are hitting the sales right now that we were expecting to hit once we open the box garden which is phenomenal,” Werner said.

    The box garden opens in March.

    An estimated 20,000 people will work in Legacy West by the year 2020.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices