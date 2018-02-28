Former First Lady and Dallas native Laura Bush spoke to NBC 5’s Meredith Land Wednesday morning about the passing of the family’s dear friend, Billy Graham. (Published 2 hours ago)

“George and I paid our respects yesterday to the Graham family in Charlotte. We visited with Franklin and his wife, Jane. Billy Graham meant a lot to us. We knew him. We met him several times. George put an article yesterday in the Wall Street Journal about how Billy Graham had led him really back to faith and being able to quit drinking. He always credited Billy Graham with that. So we’re sad that he’s gone, but we can just imagine him in heaven,” Mrs. Bush said.



Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, paid respects to Graham on Monday in the preacher’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.



The 43rd president of the United States spoke on the grounds of the Graham Family Homeplace, where Graham was lying in repose.



“If there’s such a thing as a humble shepherd of the Lord, Billy Graham is that person. God bless Billy Graham,” the former president said.

