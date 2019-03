The pilot and sole occupant of a twin-engine plane escaped injury Friday afternoon when the aircraft went off the runway after landing at Meacham International Airport.

According to the FAA, the pilot reported a landing gear collapsed just after touchdown and the plane came to rest in a grassy area off the runway.

The aircraft is a twin-engine Cessna 340 registered to Metroplex Flight Services in Fort Worth.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Meacham Airport provides regional aviation services for air charter, corporate, business and recreational flyers on two north-south runways.

Traffic operations are being routed to the unaffected runway while the damaged aircraft is removed.

According to the city, Meacham features three full-service fixed-base operators, multiple maintenance facilities and flight schools.