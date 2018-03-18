Lancaster Police Involved in Deadly Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lancaster Police Involved in Deadly Shooting

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    An investigation is underway after a Lancaster police officer was involved in a deadly shooting.

    The police department said officers were conducting a traffic stop Sunday evening in the 1500 block of Dewberry Boulevard.

    Officers say they made contact with the man, but then he put the vehicle in reverse and drove toward the officers. Police were able to move out of the way and ordered the man to stop.

    The man then put the vehicle into drive and accelerated toward one of the officers, who was struck and dragged by the man's vehicle.

    The officer then fired shots at the car, which struck the man. As he was fleeing the scene, the man lost control and hit a power pole. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

    The officer who was hit sustained injuries, but is expected to be OK.

    The names of the driver and officers involved are not being released at this time.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are now investigating.

