Jewelry Thief Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

An Ellis County jury found Michael Kennedy Louis, 54, of Lancaster, guilty of theft of property on Tuesday. Louis was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On Aug. 31, 2015, Louis entered Wiley's Diamonds and Fine Jewelry in Waxahachie and stole a diamond multi-stone engagement ring that was worth $2,500

He faked a limp and told a saleswoman he was looking for a gift for his ill wife. While he distracted the saleswoman, Louis put the ring in his mouth and exited the store.

It was later discovered that Louis had committed other thefts in North Texas. The majority of the thefts involved jewelry.

Prosecutor Nicole Dempsey asked the jury to take into account that Louis was targeting family-owned small jewelry businesses, as well as his lengthy criminal history when determining the appropriate punishment.

Louis was given a 20 year sentence as well as a $10,000 fine.

