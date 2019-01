Officers Kyle Chaisson, left, and Daniel Wilson, right, were awarded the life-saving bar for pulling a suicidal man from a bridge.

The Irving Police Department recognized two officers Tuesday for saving a man's life last month.

Officers Chaisson and Wilson received a call about a man on a bridge ledge who was threatening to jump.

Together, Chaisson and Wilson talked to the man and were able to pull him to safety.

Both officers recevied life-saving bars at a recent department awards ceremony.

If you know anyone who is depressed or in need of professional mental assistance there are free resources available to help.