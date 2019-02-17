Irving Officer Injured by Suspected Drunk Driver: Police

Irving police arrested Brianna Noel James, inset, early Sunday morning after they say she crashed into a patrol vehicle, injuring an officer.

An Irving police officer was injured early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her patrol vehicle while she was sitting inside, according to an Irving Police Department tweet.

The officer's patrol car was blocking the left lane at the intersection of Loop 12 and Grauwyler Road while a wrecker loaded a vehicle, police said.

A woman police said they suspect of driving while intoxicated, identified as Brianna Noel James, crashed into the patrol car around 1:30 a.m.

The officer was taken to Parkland Hospital with injuries police said they did not believe were serious. James was arrested for DWI and is in the Irving City Jail.