Interstate 20 Closed Monday, Tuesday Nights at Bryant Irvin

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Bryant Irvin Road Monday and Tuesday night for bridge work.

The eastbound I-20 main lanes at Bryant Irvin Road will be closed Monday night while westbound I-20 will be closed Tuesday night. All closures are weather permitting and are scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Drivers will be diverted at Bryant Irvin and detoured along the frontage road.

"The $3.9 million Bryant Irvin Road Bridge widening project over I-20 is a collaborative effort between the City of Fort Worth and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to improve mobility on a key north-south thoroughfare in southwest Fort Worth. The project will widen the existing Bryant Irvin Road Bridge over I-20 and improve the sidewalks, signals and illumination," TxDOT said.

In addition to the closure of I-20, the eastbound I-20 ramp to northbound Chisholm Trail Parkway will be closed Monday night. The southbound Chisholm Trail Parkway ramp to westbound I-20 will be closed Tuesday night. Motorists will follow detour signage to access the Chisholm Trail Parkway.