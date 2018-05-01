Information Leading to an Arrest Could Net a Tipster $10,000 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Information Leading to an Arrest Could Net a Tipster $10,000

Israel Aguirre is wanted for murder in connection with a 2002 Kaufman County homicide

By Chris Blake

Published 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Information Leading to an Arrest Could Net a Tipster $10,000
    Texas Department of Public Safety
    The reward for information leading to the arrest of Israel Aguirre, who is wanted for murder, is $10,000 through the end of May.

    Information leading to the arrest of one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas could earn a tipster $10,000, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

    Israel Aguirre, whose last known address was in Dallas, is wanted for murder in connection with a Kaufman County homicide committed in 2002. He faced a theft charge that year too, and served time in a correctional facility, but was deported to Mexico before he could stand trial for the murder charge.

    In 2005, the 36-year-old Aguirre was arrested for prostitution and failure to ID. He made several court appearances over the next two years before he disappeared in 2007.

    The description listed by the Texas Department of Public Safety says Aguirre is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has tattoos on his chest and left arm. He may use the aliases Israel Aguirre Jaimez, Israel Aguirre-Jaimez or Israel Jaimez Carmona.

    Workers, Activists Rally for May Day Around the World

    [NATL] Workers, Activists Rally for May Day Around the World

    Each month, the Texas Department of Public Safety selects a "featured fugitive" in hopes that increased reward money could lead to new tips and an arrest.

    There are five ways tipsters can provide information to be eligible for cash rewards:

    • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)
    • Text "DPS" followed by a tip to 274637 (CRIMES)
    • Through the Texas DPS website
    • On Facebook
    • Through the Texas DPS mobile app, which is available through Apple's App Store or on Google Play

    All tips are anonymous, no matter how they are submitted.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices