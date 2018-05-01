Information Leading to an Arrest Could Net a Tipster $10,000

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Israel Aguirre, who is wanted for murder, is $10,000 through the end of May.

Information leading to the arrest of one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas could earn a tipster $10,000, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

Israel Aguirre, whose last known address was in Dallas, is wanted for murder in connection with a Kaufman County homicide committed in 2002. He faced a theft charge that year too, and served time in a correctional facility, but was deported to Mexico before he could stand trial for the murder charge.



In 2005, the 36-year-old Aguirre was arrested for prostitution and failure to ID. He made several court appearances over the next two years before he disappeared in 2007.

The description listed by the Texas Department of Public Safety says Aguirre is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has tattoos on his chest and left arm. He may use the aliases Israel Aguirre Jaimez, Israel Aguirre-Jaimez or Israel Jaimez Carmona.

Each month, the Texas Department of Public Safety selects a "featured fugitive" in hopes that increased reward money could lead to new tips and an arrest.

There are five ways tipsters can provide information to be eligible for cash rewards:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Text "DPS" followed by a tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Through the Texas DPS website



On Facebook



Through the Texas DPS mobile app, which is available through Apple's App Store or on Google Play

All tips are anonymous, no matter how they are submitted.