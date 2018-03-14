An infant was killed and three other people were injured in a crash on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

A family of four was involved in an apparent single-car crash on Interstate 30 Wednesday morning that left an infant dead and three other people injured, according to MedStar Ambulance Service.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on westbound I-30 and Bridgewood Drive, according to Fort Worth police.

Two lanes of westbound I-30 were closed because of the crash.

The three other people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life threatening.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

It's unclear when the two lanes of I-30 will reopen.