Increased Security at UT Southwestern After Armed Robbery Inside Cafeteria - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Increased Security at UT Southwestern After Armed Robbery Inside Cafeteria

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Increased Security at UT Southwestern After Armed Robbery Inside Cafeteria
    NBC 5 News
    UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

    Police at U.T. Southwestern said there will be additional security tonight at William P. Clements University Hospital after an armed robbery inside the hospital cafeteria.

    U.T. Southwestern police said this happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Investigators said no one was hurt, and no shots were fired. Right now, officers do not know if the man took anything from the cafeteria before leaving.

    The man is described as black, wearing a black hooded jacket, camo pants and a thin build.

    Police said the hospital is not on lockdown and never went into a lockdown mode.

    Scenes From the Wall: Trump Tours Border Wall Prototypes in Calif.

    [NATL-SD-G] Images: President Trump Visits San Diego

    Officials say there will be increased security through the entire hospital for the rest of the night.

    U.T. Southwestern Police are investigating.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices