Police at U.T. Southwestern said there will be additional security tonight at William P. Clements University Hospital after an armed robbery inside the hospital cafeteria.

U.T. Southwestern police said this happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Investigators said no one was hurt, and no shots were fired. Right now, officers do not know if the man took anything from the cafeteria before leaving.



The man is described as black, wearing a black hooded jacket, camo pants and a thin build.

Police said the hospital is not on lockdown and never went into a lockdown mode.

Officials say there will be increased security through the entire hospital for the rest of the night.

U.T. Southwestern Police are investigating.

