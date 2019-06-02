In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, June 2, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, June 2, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 2 hours ago

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Massive Fire Guts Dallas' Landmark Ambassador Hotel

    Flames consumed Dallas' historic Ambassador Hotel early Tuesday morning, leaving behind only a shell of the 115-year-old landmark building. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called at about 1:30 a.m. to the historic, former luxury hotel at 1312 South Ervay Street. Firefighters arrived to find the six-story building engulfed in flames. Click here to read more about this story.

    New Records Detail Items Seized from Dallas Catholic Diocese

    New court records detail the records seized about alleged sexual misconduct in raids this month at three Dallas Catholic Diocese locations. Click here to read more about this story.

    Father Cited, Accused of Filing False Kidnapping Claim Leading to Amber Alert

    The father of a child reported taken along with a stolen car on Sunday has been ticketed by Dallas police for making a false report. Click here to read more about this story.

    CITC: Students Learn About the Circle of Life

    The end of the school year will bring a few tearful goodbyes. Especially from some students at Stafford Middle School in Frisco. Click here to read more about this story.

    #SomethingGood: Dallas Girl, 10, Revamps Menu at Saltgrass Steak House

    Dallas girl, 10, asks owner of Saltgrass Steak House revamps to make the games on the kids' menu more challenging. Click here to read more about this story.

