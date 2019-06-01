To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Several Buildings Damaged in Downtown Canton After Severe Storms Move Through

People in Canton are surveying the damage left behind after a severe storm moved across the city, damaging several buildings. To read more about this story, click here.

'TRANSformation': Murder Underscores Violence Against Transgender Women

The murder of Muhlaysia Booker, 23, is causing a ripple effect within the North Texas LGBTQ community and the City of Dallas a whole. To read more about this story, click here.

Mount Vernon ISD Superintendent Speaks About Decision to Hire Art Briles

Art Briles, the former Baylor football coach fired three years ago after an investigation found the school had mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct and violence, has been hired to lead an East Texas high school program. To read more about this story, click here.

Lancaster Girl Wins Best "Doodle for Google" in Texas

The Google logo on it's homepage changes sometimes, and children across the country are getting a crack at it. Texas' winner is looking for votes to bring home the gold. To read more about this story, click here.

Longhorns on the Loose in Fort Worth Neighborhood

Most of the streets in the West Fork Ranch neighborhood of Fort Worth are named for breeds of cattle -- like Holstein, Red Brangus, Gelbray and Senepol. On Saturday, cattle took over the neighborhood off Basswood Boulevard west of Interstate 35W. The cattle, some look like longhorns, escaped their enclosure and roamed free.body here. To read more about this story, click here.

