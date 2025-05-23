Denton

Peacock, named after Meteorologist Rick Mitchell, up for adoption at Denton Animal Shelter

The bird was named after Rick in honor of the Clear The Shelters campaign that NBC 5 is a proud partner of every year

By Alanna Quillen

Denton Animal Services

The Denton Animal Shelter has a new critter looking for a forever home -- a peacock!

The colorful bird, named after NBC 5's chief meteorologist, Rick Mitchell, and the official mascot for NBC, has become a distinguished guest at the shelter in the last few weeks.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shelter staff say the peacock was once Denton’s most stylish fugitive. He turned a quiet neighborhood into his personal playground, proving too fast, too clever, and far too free-spirited to surrender easily.

After a lively chase involving two animal Services officers and four determined civilians, Rick was finally brought in.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Now safe and thriving, he continues to strut with confidence, waiting for the perfect permanent home where he can reign in style.

Denton Animal Services
Denton Animal Services

Rick is up for adoption at the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center on 3717 N. Elm Street in Denton.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 20 mins ago

YMCA of Metro Dallas hosting free swim assessments this Saturday

something good 3 hours ago

Creating a culture shift in schools across the country

Those seeking to adopt him need to check their local ordinances to ensure he can legally be owned in their city or town.

Click here to view other adoptable pets at the Denton Animal Shelter.

This article tagged under:

Denton
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us