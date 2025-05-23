Peacock, named after Meteorologist Rick Mitchell, up for adoption at Denton Animal Shelter

The Denton Animal Shelter has a new critter looking for a forever home -- a peacock!

The colorful bird, named after NBC 5's chief meteorologist, Rick Mitchell, and the official mascot for NBC, has become a distinguished guest at the shelter in the last few weeks.

Shelter staff say the peacock was once Denton’s most stylish fugitive. He turned a quiet neighborhood into his personal playground, proving too fast, too clever, and far too free-spirited to surrender easily.

After a lively chase involving two animal Services officers and four determined civilians, Rick was finally brought in.

Now safe and thriving, he continues to strut with confidence, waiting for the perfect permanent home where he can reign in style.

Rick is up for adoption at the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center on 3717 N. Elm Street in Denton.

Those seeking to adopt him need to check their local ordinances to ensure he can legally be owned in their city or town.

Click here to view other adoptable pets at the Denton Animal Shelter.