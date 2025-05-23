Billy Joel cancels scheduled concerts after brain condition diagnosis

Billy Joel is cancelling all scheduled concerts through the summer of 2026 after being diagnosed with a brain disorder, according to a statement posted to the singer's social media page.

The statement said Joel was recently diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) and was advised by his doctor to refrain from performing as he undergoes treatment, including physical therapy.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," the statement said.

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is a condition caused by fluid building up in and around a brain that can impact brain function, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which said the condition is rare but treatable and sometimes reversible. According to NYU Langone Health, it most commonly affects people over the age of 60.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said in a statement.

Joel had 17 concerts scheduled between July 2025 and July 2026. Fans who had tickets to one of the canceled concerts will not need to take any actions to receive a refund, which will be processed to the original payment used to buy the tickets.

Fans took to social media to wish the Piano Man a speedy and complete recovery with some sharing stories about seeing him in concert in recent years and others talking about the plans they had to see him on his upcoming dates.

The statement said Joel is receiving "excellent care" and looks forward to "the day when can once again take the stage."

These are the dates that Billy Joel had concerts scheduled, according to his website: