(Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

I-35E Closed in Lewisville Due to Hazmat Spill: Officials

Southbound Interstate 35E in Lewisville has reopened after a crash that caused heavy delays during morning rush hour.

The accident happened Monday morning on I-35E near the Justin Road.

Crews had to clean the hazmat spill and the road was closed for several hours, officials said.

Traffic was backed up across the bridge over Lewisville Lake and into Hickory Creek.

Just before noon the Texas Department of Transportation camera at I-35E and Garden Ridge showed no traffic troubles.



No other information about the crash or spill was available.