I-30 Westbound in Grand Prairie Reopens After Crash, Fire

Lanes on the westbound side of Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie have reopened after they were closed for about two hours Sunday when a car caught fire on the highway, police say.

A crash involving three cars on I-30 near MacArthur Boulevard caused oil to spill from one of the vehicles and catch fire, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Police said the fire was out and the crash cleared as of 7:30 p.m., but the Texas Department of Transportation needed to inspect the roadway to ensure it was not damaged by the fire.

Lanes on the westbound sound of I-30 reopened around 8:30 p.m.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said. There were no other injuries.