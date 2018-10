A fuel spill after firefighters extinguished a truck fire has all lanes shut down on 183 WB at Industrial in Bedford.

According to Bedford Fire, an 18-wheeler hit a crash delineator and took out a road sign on 183 WB and caught fire.

TXDOT cameras show all lanes have been shut down as crews work to clear the wreck and traffic has been diverted.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Hazmat has been called to assist with the fuel spill.

Motorists should avoid the area.