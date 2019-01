Skeletal remains found last week on DFW Airport property are confirmed to be human, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The remains are human, but the ME's office has not yet positively identified hte remains or determined how long they were there.

Contractors conducting a site survey last week discovered the remains near Mustang Drive and William D. Tate.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety are continuing to investigate.