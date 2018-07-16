Hotel Construction to Begin at Trinity Groves

The concrete mixing plant has finally closed at Trinity Groves in West Dallas and developers plan to break ground by year’s end on a new hotel at the former industrial site, Monday, July 16, 2018.

The concrete mixing plant has finally closed at Trinity Groves in West Dallas and developers plan to break ground by year’s end on a new hotel at the former industrial site.

“Things are moving and we’re excited about it. We’re excited about the prospects for Dallas,” said partner Stuart Fitts.

The Trinity Groves development at the west end of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge began 5 years ago as a restaurant attraction on Singleton Boulevard. Now apartments and retail businesses have joined the restaurants, with more apartments under construction.

Fitts said the finished product is zoned for 9 million square feet of development.

Trump on Poor Relations With Russia: ‘I Hold Both Countries Responsible’

President Trump was asked if he held Russia accountable for a decline in relations with the U.S. He said there is blame on both sides. (Published Monday, July 16, 2018)

“It’s hotels, it’s offices, the multi-family and the retail,” Fitts said.

Relocation of the concrete mixing plant to a new site further west on Commerce Street was approved by the Dallas City Council in a sharply divided vote three years ago.

Opponents said the new concrete company location was too close to existing single family homes and a school. Supporters said the new plant is in an industrial park and that it would use cleaner technology. Kids from nearby Edison Middle School are being relocated to another school so children will not be neighbors to the new plant.

Video Police Search for Vehicle in Deadly Cyclist Hit and Run

Back at Trinity Groves, the partners have been anxious to move ahead with the hotel and a possible office building beside it on the former concrete mixing site.

“We have a deal with Marriott Autograph collection to put a Marriott Autograph Hotel here,” Fitts said. “We’ll have a great amenity deck with a pool, cabanas, great conference and meeting room facility here”

Fitts confirmed Trinity Groves is also still in the running as a possible site for Amazon’s HQ2. He said more details from Amazon on the second headquarters selection are expected next month. That would greatly accelerate development plans.

The Trinity Groves project includes a possible commuter rail passenger station on Union Pacific Railroad tracks that run through the site.

“This isn’t going to happen overnight. This is a multi-year project for sure,” Fitts said.

Long time West Dallas residents have been very concerned about so many high rises and high density development in the Trinity Groves long range plan. Fitts insists it is good for Dallas.

DallasNews Dallas Political Names Ponder Mayoral Run

“It’s been our goal since day one to be good neighbors and good stewards of this project,” he said.

Dallas voters approved pubic funding for some streets in the project in a 2012 bond referendum.