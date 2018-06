A helicopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in the Gulf of Mexico in Gulf Shores, while thousands of beach goers watched. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Helicopter Crashes Into Water in Gulf of Mexico

People vacationing along the Alabama Gulf Coast got quite a scare Thursday afternoon.



A helicopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in the Gulf of Mexico in Gulf Shores, while thousands of beach goers watched.



It happened in front of the Fort Morgan Beach Club Resort and Spa at about noon.



No injuries were reported.



It is unclear what caused the pilot to make the emergency landing in the water.