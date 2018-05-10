Helicopter Crash Injures Pilot

A helicopter crash in Navarro County left the pilot of the aircraft with unknown injuries Thursday night, officials say.

Around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, a two-seat helicopter lost power during its descent to a private facility and crashed into a wooded area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The aircraft crash landed near Highway 287 between Highway 309 and County Road 3320.

The pilot was the only person on-board and was transported in an air ambulance.

Nasal Spray Addiction Is Real and a Risk

Nasal sprays have been on the market for years and provide instant relief for millions of Americans who get nasal congestion from colds or allergies. But for some, that relief can turn into an addiction. (Published Thursday, May 10, 2018)

The FAA is investigating the incident.