A mysterious death is investigated in Denton after a man is seen stumbling and falling in an alley on Tuesday Oct. 2, 2018; by the time firefighters arrived the man was dead.

The Denton County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been notified after a man collapsed and died in a Denton alley Tuesday morning.

Police said 911 was called at about 9:40 a.m. after someone spotted a man stumble and fall in the alley behind a row of homes along the 3600 block of Camino Real near Del Ray Drive.

The caller told police the man's face was bloodied and that they believed he'd been shot. When firefighters arrived minutes later, the man was dead and had a large amount of blood on his face but no apparent gunshot wound could be confirmed at the scene, officials said.

Detectives later learned the 23-year-old man had recently returned to the U.S. from Vietnam and that he'd been ill for a couple of weeks. Investigators are now looking into the possibility that he died from an unknown medical issue. With that in mind, investigators notified the local health department and the CDC about their investigation.

The man's body was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office who perform an immediate autopsy and determine his cause of death.

Denton police said a trail of blood was found leading into the alley from a nearby home. There was no one else at the home when police arrived; the other resident(s) are being kept out of the home for the time being.

A hazmat team was called to assist in clearing the scene where the man was found.

Police added that investigators have not located any weapons and that the man's death is currently classified as suspicious.

Check back and refresh this story for the latest update.



NBC 5's Seth Voorhees and Cody Lillich contributed to this report.