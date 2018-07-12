A strong gust of wind is blamed for overturning a trailer along Interstate 35W south of Denton, July 12, 2018.

Traffic along Interstate 35W south of Denton is still backed up for miles after high winds overturned a portable trailer Thursday afternoon.

The portable building was being pulled by an big-rig when a wind gust flipped it over and into the northbound lanes, Denton police spokesman Bryan Cose told the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Denton police said no injuries were reported but that it would take several hours to remove the trailer and reopen all lanes of the freeway.

The incident took place about a half-mile south of the Interstate 35 split and traffic is backed up on I-35W to nearly Farm-to-Market Road 407.

A wind gust is also suspected of toppling another portable building in Denton Thursday afternoon.

Judy Lynn Muller shared the following photos with NBC 5 showing an overturned and flattened portable building the Academy Outdoors parking lot.